Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Darden Restaurants in a report released on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $5.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.65. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DRI. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.96.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $117.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $82.38 and a one year high of $124.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $164,168.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 47.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,487,000 after buying an additional 165,973 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 18.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 164,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after buying an additional 25,790 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 9.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,775,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,420,492,000 after buying an additional 1,720,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

