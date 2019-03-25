Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Raises Holdings in Metlife Inc (MET)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Metlife comprises about 1.1% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Metlife by 4,191.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,828,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 12,529,511 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Metlife by 2,954.4% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,311,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,048 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Metlife by 4,778.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,324,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,362 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Metlife by 833.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,235,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Metlife by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,981,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 10,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $456,964.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 2,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $118,583.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,503.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.12. 115,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,198,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $48.92.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 4th. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Metlife and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Metlife from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Metlife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.06 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.92.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

