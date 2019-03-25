Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Purchases 197,587 Shares of FS Investment Co. (FSIC)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in FS Investment Co. (NYSE:FSIC) by 713.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,587 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned about 0.09% of FS Investment worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of FS Investment by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 63,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Investment by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 39,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of FS Investment by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Investment by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 584,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Investment during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 29.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays set a $7.00 price target on FS Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

FS Investment stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.04. 2,296,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,919. FS Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

FS Investment Company Profile

FS Investment Corp. is a externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

