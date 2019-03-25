Pier 1 Imports (PIR) Stock Rating Lowered by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

PIR has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pier 1 Imports to $1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pier 1 Imports from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pier 1 Imports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.79.

Shares of PIR opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 4.23. Pier 1 Imports has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,135,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 70,715 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Pier 1 Imports during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 162,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40,249 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pier 1 Imports during the 4th quarter worth $494,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,511,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 142,741 shares during the period. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pier 1 Imports Company Profile

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

