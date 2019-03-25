Pier 1 Imports (PIR) Stock Rating Lowered by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
PIR has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pier 1 Imports to $1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pier 1 Imports from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pier 1 Imports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.79.
Shares of PIR opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 4.23. Pier 1 Imports has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.69.
Pier 1 Imports Company Profile
Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.
