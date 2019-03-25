Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,352 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,890,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,694,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 118,890,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,694,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,049,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,645 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,383,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,349 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,897,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25,922,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $91.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $141.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $103.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.86.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $4,238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,613,808.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

