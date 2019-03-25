Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Sold by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.0% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 27,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.1% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 16,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $41.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.32 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $249.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 100,471 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $4,376,516.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 390,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,992,625.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 8,700 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $357,831.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,450.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,526 shares of company stock valued at $13,704,089 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

