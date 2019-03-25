PetIQ (PETQ) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PETQ. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised PetIQ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on PetIQ from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $29.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $830.81 million, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.24. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $43.93.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $111.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. On average, research analysts predict that PetIQ will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $159,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $610,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,500 shares of company stock worth $3,987,134. 45.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 2,007.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in PetIQ in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 558.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It provides veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats. The company offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements.

