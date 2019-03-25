Persimmon (PSN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,670 ($34.89) to GBX 2,630 ($34.37) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,597.50 ($33.94).

Persimmon stock opened at GBX 2,138 ($27.94) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61. Persimmon has a 12 month low of GBX 1,825.50 ($23.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,913 ($38.06).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.68%. Persimmon’s payout ratio is presently 0.84%.

In other news, insider M H. Killoran sold 5,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,444 ($31.94), for a total value of £124,350.72 ($162,486.24).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; builds executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and operates off-site manufacturing plant. It also provides homes to housing associations under the Westbury Partnerships brand.

