Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.56. Peoples Utah Bancorp reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Peoples Utah Bancorp.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 31.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PUB shares. BidaskClub cut Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st.

Peoples Utah Bancorp stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $478.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $38.70.

In other news, Director Paul R. Gunther sold 3,724 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $112,129.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $38,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,080 in the last 90 days. 18.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 44,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 772,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,233,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 772,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,233,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 25,660 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

