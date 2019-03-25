Peerplays (PPY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $230,909.00

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last week, Peerplays has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Peerplays has a total market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $230,909.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00019677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00423830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.01633426 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00226585 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

