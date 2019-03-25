Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Majestic Wine (WINE)

Majestic Wine (LON:WINE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WINE. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on Majestic Wine from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Shore Capital raised Majestic Wine to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 379.40 ($4.96).

Shares of LON WINE opened at GBX 250 ($3.27) on Monday. Majestic Wine has a 52 week low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 495 ($6.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72. The company has a market cap of $195.48 million and a P/E ratio of 32.47.

Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and France. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company also provides cellarage services; and business to business wine retailing to pubs, restaurants, and events.

