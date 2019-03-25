Parsley Energy Inc (PE) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,904 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PE shares. Seaport Global Securities set a $23.00 target price on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

PE stock opened at $18.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.39. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.66 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mike Hinson sold 41,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $769,028.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 398,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,340,208.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $65,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,926 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,363.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

