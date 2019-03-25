Par Pacific (PARR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

PARR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC started coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $21.34.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $879.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Par Pacific by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Par Pacific by 376.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

