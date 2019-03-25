Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT) insider Paola Subacchi bought 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of £495.88 ($647.96).

Paola Subacchi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

On Friday, January 18th, Paola Subacchi acquired 102 shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 489 ($6.39) per share, for a total transaction of £498.78 ($651.74).

LON SMT opened at GBX 485.57 ($6.34) on Monday. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 4.21 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 498.80 ($6.52).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/paola-subacchi-purchases-98-shares-of-scottish-mortgage-investment-trust-plc-smt-stock.html.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.