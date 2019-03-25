Paola Subacchi Purchases 98 Shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT) Stock

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT) insider Paola Subacchi bought 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of £495.88 ($647.96).
Paola Subacchi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 18th, Paola Subacchi acquired 102 shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 489 ($6.39) per share, for a total transaction of £498.78 ($651.74).
LON SMT opened at GBX 485.57 ($6.34) on Monday. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 4.21 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 498.80 ($6.52).
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.