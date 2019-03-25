Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,342,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,768,000 after acquiring an additional 250,741 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,302,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,803,000 after acquiring an additional 213,548 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 395,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,216,000 after acquiring an additional 58,075 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 526,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,098,000 after buying an additional 47,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,053,000.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $66.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.17. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 37.38%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $645,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,204.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $69,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,027 shares in the company, valued at $904,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock worth $2,911,440 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

ABG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

