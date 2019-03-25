Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $574,000 Position in GATX Co. (GATX)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in GATX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in GATX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in GATX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in GATX by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $72.20 on Monday. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $63.98 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. GATX had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $356.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 35.25%.

GATX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 price objective on shares of GATX and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GATX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total transaction of $96,607.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $172,238.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,022 shares of company stock worth $385,753 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

