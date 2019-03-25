Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 23,136 Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Veritex by 110.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Veritex by 25.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Veritex by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritex by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,707,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,261,000 after purchasing an additional 211,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VBTX opened at $23.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.74. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $33.08.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 million. Veritex had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

VBTX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens set a $31.00 price target on shares of Veritex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, Director Gordon Huddleston purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.04 per share, with a total value of $26,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Griege purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,812. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

