Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Position in Sparton Co. (SPA)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Sparton Co. (NYSE:SPA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 32,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sparton by 1,795.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sparton by 7.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sparton by 580.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 43,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sparton by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sparton during the third quarter worth $144,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPA stock opened at $18.51 on Monday. Sparton Co. has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $181.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Sparton (NYSE:SPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sparton had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $105.25 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sparton from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th.

Sparton Company Profile

Sparton Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides design, development, and manufacturing services for electromechanical devices; and engineered products in electromechanical value stream worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing & Design Services (MDS), and Engineered Components & Products (ECP).

