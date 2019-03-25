Otter Tail (OTTR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $48.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $42.30 and a 1 year high of $51.88.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $221.17 million for the quarter. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.99%. Analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 67.96%.

In other Otter Tail news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $149,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Otter Tail by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Otter Tail by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Otter Tail by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Otter Tail by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,301,000 after purchasing an additional 81,057 shares during the period. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

