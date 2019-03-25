Osram Licht (OSR) PT Set at €34.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Bank of America set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €39.80 ($46.28).

Shares of OSR opened at €34.75 ($40.41) on Friday. Osram Licht has a 1-year low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 1-year high of €79.42 ($92.35).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

