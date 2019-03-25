Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN) Stake Increased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 68,462 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.78% of Orion Group worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ORN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN) Stake Increased by Ancora Advisors LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/orion-group-holdings-inc-orn-stake-increased-by-ancora-advisors-llc.html.

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.85 million, a P/E ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orion Group Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $9.83.

Orion Group Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.