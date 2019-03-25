Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) Position Trimmed by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,608 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.23% of Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 145.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,700,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,177,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,574 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 844,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,579,000 after purchasing an additional 224,730 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 680,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,778,000 after purchasing an additional 199,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,496,000.

Shares of Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $37.45 on Monday. Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $39.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2711 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

