Opescoin Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (OPES)

Opescoin (CURRENCY:OPES) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, Opescoin has traded flat against the dollar. Opescoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Opescoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opescoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.64 or 0.03404719 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.01496976 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.71 or 0.04104254 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.01331925 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00118830 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.01408844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00317680 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Opescoin Coin Profile

Opescoin (CRYPTO:OPES) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2015. Opescoin’s official Twitter account is @Opescoindev

Buying and Selling Opescoin

Opescoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opescoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opescoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opescoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

