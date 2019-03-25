Ooma (OOMA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home and mobile users. The Company’s products include Ooma Office for small businesses, Business Promoter, Ooma Telo for home, Ooma end-point devices, Ooma Premier Service for Telo, Talkatone Application as well as caller identification, call-waiting and voice mail services. Ooma, Inc. is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ooma from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Ooma from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.56 million, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.97. Ooma has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 11.28% and a negative return on equity of 38.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $83,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 11,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $174,605.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,422,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,548 shares of company stock valued at $333,776 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ooma by 385.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ooma by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Ooma by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ooma by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Ooma by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company's Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system comprise an on-premise appliance and Ooma Linx end-point device that wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones and fax machines to the user's high-speed Internet connection; and Ooma Office Mobile HD app, which allows users to make, receive, and transfer phone calls.

