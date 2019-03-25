ONEX (ONEX) Price Target Raised to C$98.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ONEX (TSE:ONEX) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$98.00 in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “top pick” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ONEX. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of ONEX from C$107.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$95.00 price objective on shares of ONEX in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of ONEX from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th.

Shares of TSE ONEX traded up C$1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$76.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61. ONEX has a fifty-two week low of C$71.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$99.82. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

