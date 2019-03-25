ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to post $2.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONEOK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.86 billion and the lowest is $2.75 billion. ONEOK posted sales of $3.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full-year sales of $12.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.36 billion to $14.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.39 billion to $17.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ONEOK.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 17.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on OKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho set a $73.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.21.

NYSE OKE opened at $69.01 on Monday. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $71.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22.

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ONEOK by 2,046.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 31,398 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,074,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,059,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $2,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ONEOK (OKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.