Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of Old Second Bancorp worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 56.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30.

In related news, EVP Keith Gottschalk sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $42,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSBC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 22nd.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company accepts demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers revolving lines of credit for working capital; lending for capital expenditures on manufacturing equipment; lending to small business manufactures, service companies, medical and dental entities, and specialty contractors; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity line of credit mortgages; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans, as well as student loans; and overdraft checking.

