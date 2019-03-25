OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 25,234 Frontline Ltd (FRO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 25,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermore Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Frontline by 3.3% in the third quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,687,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after buying an additional 181,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,678,000 after purchasing an additional 105,778 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 2,276.9% during the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 3,422,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,066 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 42,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DNB Markets raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Frontline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Frontline from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.43.

Shares of FRO opened at $6.86 on Monday. Frontline Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

