ODEM (ODE) 1-Day Volume Tops $640,497.00

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One ODEM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00004345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $39.85 million and $640,497.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ODEM has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007640 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00420377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025146 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002609 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.08 or 0.01620432 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00228883 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00001376 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,296,136 tokens. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ODEM is odem.io

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

