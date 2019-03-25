Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Rheinmetall (RHM) a €103.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($138.37) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Commerzbank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €107.64 ($125.17).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Shares of ETR RHM opened at €94.10 ($109.42) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €68.94 ($80.16) and a 1-year high of €119.35 ($138.78). The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25.

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.