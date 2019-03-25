Obseva SA (OBSV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OBSV. Wedbush set a $34.00 target price on Obseva and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. HC Wainwright set a $44.00 target price on Obseva and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Obseva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBSV. Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Obseva during the 4th quarter valued at $17,551,000. VHCP Management III LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Obseva during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,911,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Obseva by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,117,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after acquiring an additional 584,646 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Obseva during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,162,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Obseva by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.66. 54,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,810. The company has a market cap of $575.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.13. Obseva has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $20.35.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Obseva will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

