Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $431,000 Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 472.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 291 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $181.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.82.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,399,815. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $166.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.52 billion, a PE ratio of 111.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.40.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $1,894,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total transaction of $29,214.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,551.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 398,857 shares of company stock valued at $60,973,582. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

