Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 308.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up about 1.1% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,013,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,276,000 after purchasing an additional 30,782 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,013,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,276,000 after purchasing an additional 30,782 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,054,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,285,000 after purchasing an additional 133,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,909,000 after purchasing an additional 120,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,866,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,545,000 after purchasing an additional 59,594 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.52.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,819. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $150.37 and a one year high of $236.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 9th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 12th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 11th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.94%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $140,170.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total transaction of $262,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

