Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV) Position Decreased by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,288,481 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $40,140,000 after purchasing an additional 119,229 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 2,200,384 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,398,000 after acquiring an additional 747,510 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 434.6% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,132,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 920,900 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 621,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 164,764 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 571,839 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,005 shares during the period. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUV stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,603. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

