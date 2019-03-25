Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,782 Shares of Sony Corp (SNE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $9,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sony by 1.4% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sony by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony alerts:

SNE stock opened at $42.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. Sony Corp has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $61.02. The stock has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.03. Sony had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $2,401.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2,676.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $234.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Corp will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNE shares. Citigroup raised shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.91 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.32.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,782 Shares of Sony Corp (SNE)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/nuveen-asset-management-llc-sells-1782-shares-of-sony-corp-sne.html.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.