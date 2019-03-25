Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.83 Million Stake in Consol Energy Inc (CEIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 278,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,961 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consol Energy were worth $8,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CEIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Consol Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,155,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,769,000 after acquiring an additional 31,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Consol Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,405,000 after acquiring an additional 216,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Consol Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,901,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,405,000 after acquiring an additional 216,099 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Consol Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,806,000. Finally, Lancaster Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Consol Energy in the 4th quarter worth $20,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CEIX shares. Seaport Global Securities set a $50.00 target price on Consol Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $35.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Consol Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $48.12.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.30 million. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Consol Energy Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Consol Energy news, SVP James J. Mccaffrey sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $66,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

