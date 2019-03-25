Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $10.57 Million Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 2,548.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,000 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $10,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,314,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,843,000 after purchasing an additional 808,848 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,155,000 after purchasing an additional 205,898 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,852,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,685,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,334,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,821,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,217,000 after purchasing an additional 34,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNK. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

CNK opened at $39.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $798.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.97 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

