Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 234,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,232,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.00% of NexPoint Residential Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,161,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after buying an additional 54,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

NXRT opened at $37.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $886.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.55. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $39.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. Equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.51%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

