Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NEA) is Karpus Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,533,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,196,571 shares during the period. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd makes up about 6.8% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $166,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 78,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,037,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after buying an additional 15,147 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 16,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NEA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.38. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,364. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $13.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

