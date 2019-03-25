Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) to report ($0.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Nutanix posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 185.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $335.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.04 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 31.41% and a negative return on equity of 90.83%.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.53.

Nutanix stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.67. 120,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,847,919. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.06. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In other news, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 7,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $284,932.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,932.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,038 shares of company stock valued at $4,380,591. 14.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 298.2% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

