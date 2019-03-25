Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Cut to “Sell” at Stifel Nicolaus

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NUS. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

NUS opened at $49.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.82. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $49.22 and a 1-year high of $88.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $683.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 21.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $1,489,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 48.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

