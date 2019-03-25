Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.87 Million

Equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will post sales of $111.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.76 million and the highest is $111.98 million. Northwest Bancshares reported sales of $103.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year sales of $465.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $464.47 million to $466.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $477.78 million, with estimates ranging from $472.43 million to $483.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $110.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.58 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 8.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, EVP Shawn O. Walker sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $33,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,496.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip M. Tredway sold 39,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $704,603.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,695.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $913,355 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 326,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,931,921 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $172,021,000 after purchasing an additional 163,989 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 50,174 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWBI stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.