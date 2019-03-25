Northland Securities Analysts Give Medmen Enterprises (MMNFF) a $9.00 Price Target

Northland Securities set a $9.00 target price on Medmen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Medmen Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS MMNFF opened at $3.24 on Friday. Medmen Enterprises has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $7.57.

MedMen Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, and distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis. As of November 1, 2018, it had licenses for 69 retail stores; and 17 cultivation and production facilities across 12 states.

