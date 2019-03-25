Northland Securities Analysts Give Lazydays (LAZY) a $11.00 Price Target

Northland Securities set a $11.00 target price on Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Lazydays from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lazydays from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th.

Get Lazydays alerts:

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $5.02 on Friday. Lazydays has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping for RV owners.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.