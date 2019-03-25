Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Watsco Inc (WSO)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.70% of Watsco worth $36,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Watsco by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,579,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,309,000 after buying an additional 360,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,692,000 after buying an additional 146,562 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,061,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 602,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,900,000 after buying an additional 114,246 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 652,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,808,000 after buying an additional 101,932 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WSO opened at $137.24 on Monday. Watsco Inc has a one year low of $131.88 and a one year high of $192.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.04). Watsco had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $991.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

WSO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

