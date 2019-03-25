Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.80% of Ashland Global worth $35,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.23 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.80.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $76.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.78 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

In other news, insider Osama M. Musa sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $170,043.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

