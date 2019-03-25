Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NOG) Receives $4.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOG. SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 price target on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price target on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd.

Shares of NOG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.72. 221,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,725,357. Northern Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $152.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.29 million.

In other news, major shareholder Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P sold 759,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $2,034,484.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,147,584 shares of company stock valued at $27,248,208.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 729.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,442,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,597 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 6,960.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,893 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 60.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 67,684 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 145.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 124,552 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $1,024,000.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

