North American Nickel (NAN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

North American Nickel Inc. (CVE:NAN) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 28000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of $15.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

North American Nickel Inc operates as a mineral exploration and resource development company. It engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Greenland, Canada, and the United States. The company's principal project is the Maniitsoq property, nickel-copper-cobalt-precious metal sulphide project that consists of two exploration licenses covering an area of 2,985 square kilometers located in Greenland.

