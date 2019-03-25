Nomura Raises Nike (NKE) Price Target to $91.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target upped by Nomura from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NKE. Bank of America lifted their target price on Nike from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $96.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.93.

NYSE NKE opened at $82.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. Nike has a one year low of $63.21 and a one year high of $88.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $11,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,687,863 shares in the company, valued at $131,653,314. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $14,810,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 284,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,089,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 816,500 shares of company stock valued at $63,317,465. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

