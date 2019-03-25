Nomad Foods Ltd Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NOMD)

Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nomad Foods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NOMD opened at $20.23 on Monday. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $701.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.67 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 4.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 343,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 13,975 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $4,280,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Nomad Foods by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,067,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 62,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods in Western Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods.

